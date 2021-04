Jason Aldean is gearing up for his FIRST live concert and want’s you to be a part of it.

Get ready! Stream Jason's SOLD OUT show at the @BonnarooFarm LIVE straight from your living room on Saturday, May 15. Tickets are on sale now. Grab them at https://t.co/fR1Ach2LuL. pic.twitter.com/4R1PhqMrgD — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) April 26, 2021

You’ll be able to livestream the 90min set for $15.