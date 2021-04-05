Jason Aldean to perform at The Bonnaroo Farm in May

ABC

Jason Aldean locks in two nights at The Bonnaroo Farm.

The “She’s Country” hit maker is taking part in the Concerts on the Farm series with two outdoor, socially-distanced shows on the Bonnaroo property in rural Manchester, Tennessee on May 14 and 15.

This marks Jason’s first full production showcase since the COVID-19 pandemic led to the mass shutdown of concerts and live events in March 2020. The shows will be limited capacity and tickets will be sold in pods of four people, each pod spaced six feet apart.

“You could’ve asked me to play a gas station at this point and I would say yes, so being able to setup the full show with all the band guys plugged in is going to make for a really good time,” Jason says in a statement. “We’re going to turn it up — there’s nobody out there to bother — and make up for some lost time for sure.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

Jon Pardi and Jameson Rodgers are among the other artists taking the stage at The Bonnaroo Farm next month.

By Cillea Houghton

