Jason Aldean + wife Brittany had a five-hour trip to the ER, but everything turned out okay

ABC/Image Group LA

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany were tired but still cracking jokes late Thursday night, after a five-hour emergency room trip turned out to have a happy ending.



The couple went into the ER after Brittany began experiencing chest pains earlier that day. She updated fans via Instagram stories, having canceled her plans for the day to rest in bed.



“Aaaaaaaand… still having bed and still having chest pains. I had SO much to do today of course,” she said. While she tried to push through the pain, Brittany was also “scared to kick the bucket while out in public. So…in bed I stay.”

Finally, the singer’s wife made the decision to head to the ER. After her hours-long visit, she shared a video update from the car outside the hospital.

“So after five years — yep, five hours — of being at the ER, I have pleurisy,” she reported, explaining that pleurisy is a type of chest pain that affects the lining around the lungs.



“To help this, I take ibuprofen,” she deadpanned, joking that after putting her husband through a five-hour hospital visit, she might have bigger problems on her hands.

“I think I’m gonna get divorced now, because I just put this man through five hours at the ER,” Brittany said, panning the camera towards an unamused Jason.



“Five hours? That’s being generous. I mean, for something that two Advil would have knocked out in like, 30 minutes…” the singer said. Brittany protested that she thought she was having a heart attack.



“No, you weren’t. That’s like having indigestion,” was Jason’s retort.

In musical news, the “Got What I Got” star is looking toward a busy year ahead. Back in October, he shared that he was already at work on his tenth studio album.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.