Jason Aldean’s ‘9 at 9’ bar-hopping event will offer one fan a trip to see him in concert

ABC/Image Group LAEarlier this month, Jason Aldean unveiled his one-of-a-kind album release plans to help launch his next studio album, 9. On the day before Thanksgiving, he'll broadcast a nine-song concert at 9pm local time to over 100 Bar Louie locations and other bars across the country.

Dubbed the “9 at 9” bar-hopping extravaganza, the event will allow fans in cities across the U.S. to celebrate along with Jason. However, the party won’t stop there: Bar Louie is offering an exclusive sweepstakes competition for fans to win a trip to see the singer himself at a 2020 concert.

The winner of the sweepstakes will receive two tickets and meet-and-greet passes to one of Jason’s concerts next year, as well as round trip coach airfare, ground transportation and lodging for two nights. The contest will run through Dec. 31.

The country star’s new album will drop on Nov. 22. He's already announced plans to hit the road in support of the project with the 2020 We Back Tour.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.