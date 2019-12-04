Jason Aldean's little ones, Memphis and Navy, are "pretty much twins"

Macon Music/Broken Bow Records

Macon Music/Broken Bow RecordsThere's been a lot of celebrating at Jason Aldean's house lately. His son Memphis just turned two on Sunday, and today, his daughter Navy is ten months old.

And if you've been paying attention to Jason or his wife Brittany's socials, you know that Navy's starting to favor her older brother an awful lot.

"They're pretty much twins, just only born about 14 months apart," Jason tells ABC Audio. "But they look really similar."

"It's been a lot of fun having two little ones at the house," the ACM Entertainer of the Decade reflects. "And, you know, it's exhausting, but it's a lot of fun. And it's cool to have them there."

"This will this be her first Christmas with us, you know, so I'm looking forward to that as well," he adds.

There's plenty for Jason to celebrate on the career front too. His new album, 9, debuts at the top of the country albums chart this week, as its debut single, "We Back," nears the top ten.

This weekend, Jason plays a three-night stint at Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

