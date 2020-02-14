Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the We Back Tour

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAJason Aldean is a couple of weeks into his 2020 We Back Tour, and thanks to the singer’s wife, Brittany, fans can check out all the behind-the-scenes action from the run. Brittany took to Instagram Stories last night to document the Moline, Illinois tour stop.

Brittany kicked things off with some stage-side footage of opening act Morgan Wallen as he warmed up the crowd. She posted clips of Morgan singing “Cover Me Up” as well as “Heartless,” his collaboration with DJ Diplo.

She also played paparazzi to her headliner husband during the behind-the-scenes videos, following Jason through the backstage halls of the venue.

In an accompanying behind-the-scenes video of life on the road, Brittany takes fans through a typical day on tour. After leaving the bus -- and walking through chilly temperatures of just fourteen degrees -- she shows fans the backstage of the venue, including all the gear and instruments necessary to make a concert run smoothly.

Towards the end of the video, Brittany takes the cameras into a cozily lit room where everyone involved with the show hangs out.

“It’s just kind of where the guys get ready for the day,” she explains. “A lot of times you can find them playing old-school music videos and stuff.”

Jason’s 2020 We Back tour gets its name from the lead single of his 2019 studio album, 9. He’ll be out on the road through September.

