Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, shares jaw-dropping glimpse into the couple’s new home

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAJason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are working on building their dream home, and the couple are giving fans a sneak peek into the dazzling mansion while it’s still under construction. On her Instagram stories, Brittany took fans on a tour of what’s been built in the home so far.

From sky-high ceilings to textured tile on the walls, the couple has thought of every detail to bring their Mediterranean-inspired, light-filled vision to life. One of the many highlights of the home is a palatial kitchen, complete with an island that will seat 11 guests.

Outside the house, things get even more spectacular. The superstar family is building a pool, koi pond, grotto, slide and tiki bar. “We’re doing a thatch roof for the tiki,” Brittany explains as she surveys the scene.

Jason follows Brittany around as she films the tour, and the country star has a smile on his face as he introduces fans to their new bowling alley. “This is Jason’s happiest place,” Brittany says. “This is his bowling alley, ‘cause he’s extra AF.”

Brittany also posted a picture of the house in its half-built form on her Instagram. In response to a fan question, she revealed that construction on the new mansion is expected to be completed in May.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.