Jeep “Death Wobble” Cause Found!

The folks at Jeep believe they have found what causes the “death wobble” in Jeep Wranglers! For those that don’t know, the “death wobble” is an issue with the Jeeps and some other heavy-duty pickups where there’s a vibration when traveling at high speeds. While there have been no serious injuries from the “death wobble” many Jeep owners continue to experience the issue. Jeep has found the issue and has found that the 2018 JL Wrangler and other models have the issue and they’re willing to fix it for free.