Jeffrey Epstein Found Injured in his Cell

Was he trying to kill himself, get a transfer or was he attacked?
Accused child sex trafficker and Palm Beach County millionaire Jeffrey Epstein is recovering after being found injured in his jail cell in New York.
A New York TV station is reporting Epstein was found last night in the fetal position on the floor of his cell in a semi-conscious state with marks on his neck.
Investigators have not determined what happened to him, but speculation ranges from a suicide attempt to a possible assault, and he’s being kept on a suicide watch.
Epstein, who has pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, is due in court next Wednesday.