Jeffrey Epstein Found Injured in his Cell

Was he trying to kill himself, get a transfer or was he attacked?

Accused child sex trafficker and Palm Beach County millionaire Jeffrey Epstein is recovering after being found injured in his jail cell in New York.

A New York TV station is reporting Epstein was found last night in the fetal position on the floor of his cell in a semi-conscious state with marks on his neck.

Investigators have not determined what happened to him, but speculation ranges from a suicide attempt to a possible assault, and he’s being kept on a suicide watch.

Epstein, who has pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, is due in court next Wednesday.