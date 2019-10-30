Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy consistent with homicide not suicide

A renowned forensic pathologist says Jeffrey Epstein may not have taken his own life.

In an exclusive interview with Fox & Friends, Dr. Michael Baden said Epstein’s injuries appeared more consistent with homicidal strangulation rather than suicidal hanging.

Epstein’s brother hired New York City’s former chief medical examiner to observe his brother’s autopsy after he was found hanged in his Manhattan lockup in August.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson ruled his death a suicide “after careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings.”

Baden, however, disputed those findings noting in Wednesday’s interview that what he found was something “he’s not seen in a suicidal hanging in 50 years. ”

After reviewing the autopsy, Dr. Baden said he found two fractures on the side of Epstein’s larynx, and another fracture on a bone above the Adam’s Apple emphasizing that both appeared “extremely unusual.”

The 66-year-old millionaire’s death came about a month after his arrest on federal sex trafficking charges, and just days after he was taken off suicide watch.

Epstein’s case was highly publicized while he was alive, and his death has not been any different as a whirlwind of allegations and conspiracy theories continue to go viral.

This story is developing.