Jelly Roll + HARDY headed to 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Country music’s Jelly Roll and HARDY have been announced as performers at the 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, taking place July 25-28 in Milwaukee.

The bill also includes headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers as well as rock band The Offspring.

Tickets will go on presale Thursday, January 18, at 10 a.m. CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit HDHomecoming.com.

Along with Harley-Davidson Homecoming, HARDY is hitting the road this summer on his 15-date Quit!! tour. You can find a full list of dates at hardyofficial.com/quittour.

For Jelly’s upcoming tour dates, head to his website.

