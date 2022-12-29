Jelly Roll is adopting a low-tech lifestyle for the new year: “I’m going into 2023 without a phone”

ABC

Anyone with a busy schedule — and a smartphone — can attest to how difficult it is to clear your mind and be present in the moment, and Jelly Roll is no exception.

But the rising country star is making a plan to combat distraction and added stress. He’s ditching his phone in 2023, with hopes of focusing more on the things that are going on around him.

“I’m going into 2023 without a phone,” he announced on Twitter. “I’ll hop on every now and then from the studio computer and say hello — but I’m going into 2023 with no phone. I want to be present in every situation and peaceful next year.”

It seems that it’s not the singer’s first time going low tech. “[The] last time I spent a year without a phone was incredible,” he added.

Jelly’s not the only star who has stepped away from his smartphone in service of his mental health. Brett Eldredge has been vocal about his decision to trade in his device for a flip phone for a while; during that time, he kept busy writing new music, and tapping into his artistic growth and identity.

“I recommend it to everybody,” Brett told People in 2019.

“I know it’s a commitment, but I was the guy that was on [my phone] all the time,” he added. “But I think I got to the point that I wanted to connect at such a deeper level, and I thought, ‘It’s gonna take a lot of self-awareness to do this.’ And that’s what I’ve done, and I really feel so much better.”

