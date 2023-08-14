Jelly Roll stops by Virginia prison for jam session with recovering addicts

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 26: Jelly Roll is seen on the Red Carpet before the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll made a stop at the Chesterfield County Jail in Virginia for a quick jam session after he was requested.

The Chesterfield, Virginia, chapter of HARP (Helping Addicts Recovery Progressively) is dedicated to helping inmates gain and keep sobriety.

The group has been active on TikTok sharing poems, raps, and songs that members of the program have written.

Recently the group has been posting asking Jelly Roll to stop by before his show in Chesterfield.

“I heard y’all “Need A Favor,” Jelly said when he first showed up.

“I don’t even think y’all realize the impact that you all are having. When I was here, we didn’t have a program like this. We didn’t have people like us come talk to us.”

Went and spread some love at the Chesterfield county jail before our sold out show in Virginia Beach pic.twitter.com/fSa1vHlGhG — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) August 13, 2023

Awesome stuff.