Jelly Roll visits old jail cell: “I truly thought this was it”

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Jelly Roll was recently overwhelmed with emotion after stepping foot into his previous jail cell.

“There was a time in my life where I truly thought this was it,” a teary-eyed Jelly told CBS News Sunday Morning‘s Kelefa Sanneh inside Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility. “And then coming here after being nominated for two Grammys just hits different.”

“I wrote hundreds of songs right here,” he added of his cell. “I wrote [the] ‘Riding All Alone’ chorus right here.”

Throughout the interview, Jelly candidly recounted his life journey, past addictions, the turning point moment of his daughter Bailee Ann‘s birth and his rise to country stardom.

In case you missed it, you can watch the full interview now on YouTube.

Jelly’s latest album, Whitsitt Chapel, arrived in June 2023 and spawned two #1 hits: “Need a Favor” and the Lainey Wilson-assisted “Save Me.” Coming up, Jelly will roll out “Halfway to Hell” as his next single.

