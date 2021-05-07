Jennifer Nettles adds country twang to “Wait for It,” from ‘Hamilton’

Concord Records

Jennifer Nettles on Friday shared her cover of “Wait for It,” from the hit musical Hamilton, adding some twang and steel guitar to the track.

The singer’s take on “Wait for It” comes off her upcoming album, Always Like New, a collection of Great American Songbook classics. Taking songs from newer hit productions — like Hamilton — as well as selections from perennial favorites like My Fair Lady and Oklahoma!, the collection celebrates Jennifer’s lifetime love of musical theater.

“As a child who grew up in musical theater, this album feels like a homecoming to me,” she explains. “…It is thrilling to be able to celebrate this amazing songwriting with arrangements and vocals that allow them to be rediscovered anew.”

To assist with arrangements, Jennifer tapped Alex Lacamoire, who worked on Hamilton as well as shows like In the Heights and Dear Evan Hansen. The singer says she “savored” every aspect of the collaborative creative process.

Always Like New comes out on June 25, but it’s available for pre-order and pre-save now. When she announced it, Jennifer also previewed her new album with a first taste of the track list: She released “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” which originally appeared in the 1950 Broadway musical Guys and Dolls.

