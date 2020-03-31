Jennifer Nettles reminds America of its resilience with emotional rendition of "Tomorrow" from 'Annie'

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACountry star Jennifer Nettles is reminding America of its superpower: staying strong in the face of tragedy. As the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, Nettles on Friday released a special performance of "Tomorrow" from the musical Annie.

Originally, the song features an upbeat melody and swells with hope. However, Nettles' version is slower and more serious, featuring just a piano and her voice.

However, it's the music video that carries the Sugarland singer's message, which features the country braving is numerous unspeakable tragedies, from 9/11 to Hurricane Katrina and beyond.

The tone of the footage then changes to that of Americans banding together to help one another, a reminder that the country has always been full of compassion and hope for a better future.

And, with a better future in mind, the footage changes again to remind everyone what life is all about: celebrating major milestones like a baby's first steps, blowing out birthday candles and spending time with your loved ones.

"These times are uncertain and anxiety-laden. We are worried for our health, for our loved ones, for our finances and for our futures, all the while practicing social distancing, which can be hard on the human psyche and soul," Jennifer openly explained in the video's caption.

"But, as the song sings of hope, the collage video also shows reasons we have hope: We have been through challenging times together as a country before. We have made sacrifices on the fire, we have seen movements and leaders rise from those ashes and we have found ourselves forged by those fires within our communities and families."

She recorded "Tomorrow" on March 12, the same day Broadway went dark to prevent further spread of the virus. It'll be included in a future album full of theater songs.

