Jennifer Nettles reunites with Bon Jovi for “Do What You Can,” a song for the COVID-19 era

BMLG Records

Jennifer Nettles lends her soaring harmonies to “Do What You Can,” a song written and previously released by Bon Jovi in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can / This ain’t my prayer, it’s just a thought I’m wanting to send,” the two artists sing in the uplifting chorus.

“‘Round here we bend but don’t break/Down here we all understand/When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can.”

The music video for the new song is even more suited to the times, with scenes of an eerily empty New York City. Jennifer and Jon Bon Jovi wear masks as they wander the streets, surveying the impact COVID-19 has had as well as the resilience of essential workers who keep the gears of the city turning.

“Dedicated to the everyday heroes fighting to rise above this pandemic,” a note at the end of the clip explains.



Jennifer and Bon Jovi first announced their new collaboration earlier this week on social media, explaining that they were excited to try and recapture some of the magic dust from their duet 15 years ago: the Grammy-winning “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.”

The original version of “Do What You Can” will appear on Bon Jovi’s new album 2020, which is due October 2.

By Carena Liptak

