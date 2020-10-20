Jennifer Nettles to receive inaugural CMT Equal Play Award

CMT

Jennifer Nettles will be recognized for her advocacy for women and diverse voices at the 2020 CMT Awards.

The Sugarland star will receive the inaugural CMT Equal Play Award during the broadcast for her loyal support for women in country music.

As an outspoken advocate for equal airplay for women on country radio, Jennifer made a powerful statement at the 2019 CMA Awards when she attached a fabric train to the back of her outfit, bearing the handwritten message “play our fu**** records please & thank you.”

“As a proud part of the beautiful legacy of women in country music, I am honored to be the first recipient of the ‘CMT Equal Play Award,’” Jennifer says. “I look forward to celebrating the contributions of women, and all marginalized communities, within the country music format, and I am motivated in encouraging the non-artists, executives and investors in the industry, to do the same. There is much work still to be done.”

The award is named after the CMT’s Equal Play initiative that began in 2019 in response to the lack of representation of women artists on radio and streaming services.

Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde and Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland are co-hosting the CMT Awards, airing Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.