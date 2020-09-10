Jennifer Nettles will be a judge on TBS’ new extreme talent competition 'Go-Big Show'

ABC/Image Group LA

TBS has an hour-long, televised talent competition called the Go-Big Show in the works, which will follow talents like alligator trainers, monster truck drivers and stunt archers as they vie for the $100,000 prize.



Jennifer Nettles will serve as one of the celebrity judges choosing which competitors advance to the next level. She’ll appear alongside fellow judges rapper Snoop Dogg, actor and activist Rosario Dawson and professional wrestler Cody Rhodes. Comedian Bert Kreischer will host the show.



While extreme talent judging may seem like a bit of a leap for the Sugarland band mate and solo country act, Jennifer just might feel close to home in her new role: Go-Big Show has begun production for its 10 episodes at the Macon Coliseum in her home state of Georgia.



There, the contestants and staff are operating under strict COVID-19 protocols, and are isolating together in accordance with local social distancing regulations. For example, the show will forgo a live audience in favor of an interactive drive-in audience.

Go-Big Show is being broadcast simultaneously across TBS, TNT and truTV.



In addition to her country career, Jennifer has been enjoying being in front of the camera as an actor in recent years. She portrayed the character of Aimee-Lee Gemstone on the HBO show The Righteous Gemstones, and also is among the cast of Harriet, a biopic about the life of Harriet Tubman.

By Carena Liptak

