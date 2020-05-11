Jerry Stiller Dead at 92

Jerry Stiller, George’s dad on Seinfeld has passed away at age 92.

His son, actor Ben Stiller confirmed his father’s death in the early hours of Monday morning on Twitter. Stiller says his father died of natural causes.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

After a long career performing in comedy routines with his wife Anne Meara, Stiller became known for his role on Seinfeld as Frank Costanza, and as Leah Remini’s father on The King of Queens.

