Jessica Chastain to play Tammy Wynette in new limited series

Beth Gwinn/Redferns

Actor Jessica Chastain will star as Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy, a new limited series about the First Lady of Country Music and her complicated relationship with fellow country legend George Jones.



The country stars’ tumultuous marriage lasted from 1969 to 1975. The couple recorded several duets during their years together, such as “Golden Ring,” “We’re Gonna Hold On” and “Two Story House.” They toured together as a couple, in a bus decked out with the proclamation that they were “Mr. and Mrs. Country Music.”

They also had a daughter, Georgette Jones, whose book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, serves as the basis for the new limited series.



In addition to starring in the show, Jessica is also its co-executive producer alongside Josh Brolin, who’ll play Jones.



George & Tammy will air first on Spectrum exclusively for cable subscribers, and will then premiere on the Paramount Network and CBS All Access.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.