JetBlue bans man who flew to PBIA with coronavirus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man who flew to West Palm Beach despite knowing he was infected with coronavirus has been banned from any future flights with JetBlue.

The man is currently being isolated after arriving Wednesday night at Palm Beach International Airport Wednesday aboard a JetBlue flight, according to the Florida Department of Health.

JetBlue flight 253 landed at 8:53 p.m. from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, but the airplane remained on the tarmac instead of proceeding to gate C12.

Passengers departed the aircraft around 10:45 p.m.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health released this statement about the incident:

“The Florida Department of Health was made aware that a passenger traveling through the Palm Beach International Airport tested positive for COVID-19. Upon being notified, the Department immediately began working with the CDC to conduct an extensive epidemiological investigation to determine which passengers may have had close contact with the individual. Any individual who is a close contact with this individual will be informed to self-monitor and will be contacted further by the Palm Beach County Health Department. The individual who tested positive is isolated at this time.”