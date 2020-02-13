JetBlue Flight Diverts to PBIA Due to Smoke; No Injuries Reported

A JetBlue flight that was heading from the Bahamas to New York with 143 people aboard was diverted to Palm Beach International Airport Thursday afternoon.

Local and federal authorities say the crew declared an emergency due to a report of smoke in the cockpit.

No one was hurt as Flight 421, which originally departed from Nassau for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, landed at PBIA, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue officials add that the smoke was limited to the cockpit and had already dissipated by the time firefighters boarded the aircraft.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the incident.

Officials at PBIA say the passengers were deplaned but did not have additional information about their travel plans.