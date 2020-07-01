Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell Host Tonight’s “CMA Summer Stay-Cay” LIVE-STREAM

Tonight’s CMA Summer Stay-Cay LIVE-stream event will feature countless performances, interviews, games, cocktail tips, and a video premiere… among other surprises.

The multi-hour event will be hosted by Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell, with performances by Lady A, Brett Eldredge, Maddie & Tae, Brett Young, and Scotty McCreery… also the world premiere of Jason Aldean’s NEW video for “Got What I Got”, and a ’90s Country Cover Challenge featuring Russell Dickerson, Dustin Lynch, Carly Pearce, and more.

Tune in tonight to see a performance of "Good Day" on the #CMASummerStayCay! You can watch on the @CountryMusic youtube and facebook.

-Team Brett pic.twitter.com/bbOCE7Kn8H — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) July 1, 2020

And be sure to tune in to the televised CMA Best of Fest Hosted by Luke Bryan next Monday July 13 on ABC.