Moriah

By Moriah Donovan |

Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell Host Tonight’s “CMA Summer Stay-Cay” LIVE-STREAM

Tonight’s CMA Summer Stay-Cay LIVE-stream event will feature countless performances, interviews, games, cocktail tips, and a video premiere… among other surprises.

The multi-hour event will be hosted by Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell, with performances by Lady A, Brett Eldredge, Maddie & Tae, Brett Young, and Scotty McCreery… also the world premiere of Jason Aldean’s NEW video for “Got What I Got”, and a ’90s Country Cover Challenge featuring Russell Dickerson, Dustin Lynch, Carly Pearce, and more.

And be sure to tune in to the televised CMA Best of Fest Hosted by Luke Bryan next Monday July 13 on ABC.