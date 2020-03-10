Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus weather the rain in "This Is Us" video

BBR Music Group

Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus walk through water to reach one other in the video for their new song, "This Is Us."

Jimmie's dressed in a cheetah-print shirt and black leather jacket, while Noah dons a nude body suit covered in little gems. The duet partners wade through a pool of shallow water against a black backdrop, singing the song solo before they finally meet in the middle and proclaim the chorus to each other.

"If only back then/We’d have been together/But it was just you/And that was just me/Before we found love/Now, this is us," they croon, the video ending with the two embracing as rain pours down on them.

"This Is Us" was released in February. Noah wrote the song with Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Jordan Schmidt, along with pop writers Ilsey Juber and Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II.

The song comes on the heels of Jimmie's second consecutive number-one single, "Make Me Want To," and the arrival of his daughter, Naomi, who was born on March 1.

