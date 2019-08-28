Jimmie Allen + Ashley McBryde Announce 2019 CMA Awards Nominees

A few country artists woke Wednesday morning (Aug 28) to hear the news of their 2019 CMA Awards nomination.
Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde stopped by Good Morning America this morning to announce the 2019 CMA Awards nominees in select categories.
New Artist of the Year
- Cody Johnson
- Ashley McBryde
- Midland
- Carly Pearce
- Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
- Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
- Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
- Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
- Desperate Man, Eric Church
- Girl, Maren Morris
Musical Event of the Year
- Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne, “All My Favorite People”
- Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, “Brand New Man”
- Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar”
- Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
- Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, “What Happens in a Small Town”
Carried Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will host the CMA Awards live from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 13 on ABC.