Jimmie Allen books first headlining tour in 2022

Jimmie Allen is crossing yet another career threshold with his first headlining tour.

The “Best Shot” hitmaker is set to embark on the 2022 Down Home Tour that runs from February through May. The 19-city trek kicks off on February 3 at the famed Troubadour in Los Angeles, and continues on to Las Vegas, Tulsa, The Blue Note in Columbia, Missouri, San Antonio, where he’ll perform at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and more.

Jimmie says he was waiting for the right time to book his debut headlining tour and was intentional about not wanting to “rush it.”

“I wanted to make sure I was ready, my band was ready, so we could give the audience what they deserve every night – which is greatness. And I finally feel like my band and I are at a point where greatness is something we can achieve,” he explains. “To everyone that’s supported us so far on our journey, thank you. We look forward to seeing you and a bunch of our new friends on the Down Home Tour.”

Opening for the hit singer is duo Neon Union, the first act signed to Jimmie’s newly announced management and production company, JAB Entertainment.

News of Jimmie’s headlining tour comes weeks after he scored a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Tickets for the Down Home Tour go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Jimmie’s website for a full list of dates.

