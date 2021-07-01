Jimmie Allen + Brad Paisley can’t wait to play their duet single on tour together this summer

ABC

When Jimmie Allen heads out as an opening act for Brad Paisley’s headlining tour this summer, it’ll be a big deal for both artists. Not only is Brad a musical idol to Jimmie, but their duet, “Freedom Was a Highway,” is now rising at country radio.

This will be the first time Brad’s ever toured with an artist with whom he shared a current single, as the country veteran points out during a recent interview the two singers did together for Apple Music Country.

“I’ve never had a tour with the person I had a duet out with,” Brad reveals. “When Carrie [Underwood] and I had ‘Remind Me,’ she wasn’t on tour with me anymore. She was way bigger than that.”

The singer goes on to say that there have been other near misses where he almost shared the stage with a current duet partner, but the timing’s never quite worked out before.

“I’ve had songs with Dierks [Bentley], I’ve had songs with Alan Jackson, but I’ve never had them out on the road while I had that. And in this case, while [the song is] rising like this…we’ve got great entrances planned for you, you know what I mean?” Brad tells Jimmie.

“We’re gonna shoot him out of a cannon for the song,” he jokes.

Before they hit the road together, Jimmie and Brad will take the stage for Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on July 5. They’re part of a lineup of July 4th festivities that also includes a performance from Lady A.

