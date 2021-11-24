Jimmie Allen calls out “lazy doctors” after his newborn daughter is hospitalized: “Your job is to save lives”

ABC

Jimmie Allen spoke out during a scary medical crisis on Tuesday night, saying that his five-week-old baby girl, Zara, had trouble breathing — and the medical staff working with his family did little to help her.

“Attention Doctors, if the parent of your one month old patient tells you the child [is] having a hard time breathing and the only thing your lazy self wants to do is check [her] heart and temperature, find another career,” he wrote on Twitter. “Your job is to save lives so do it.”

Jimmie and his wife, Alexis, who welcomed baby Zara in mid-October, were sent home from one hospital, only to rush to another later that same night, he goes on to say.

“Now thanks to the lazy doctors at a hospital in TN that just sent our daughter home, our daughter Zara lost color, stopped breathing and is being rushed to another hospital,” he explained in another tweet. “Thanks to the amazing EMT team that brought back Zara’s color, she can breathe again. Gonna be a rough night.”

Five-week-old Zara is Jimmie and Alexis’ second daughter together; they’re also parents to 20-month-old Naomi. Jimmie has a seven-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

While it’s been a difficult week in the singer’s personal life, he also hit a big career milestone Tuesday when he was nominated in the all-genre category of Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

