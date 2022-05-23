Jimmie Allen collaborates with Jennifer Lopez, T-Pain & more on ﻿’Tulip Drive’

BBR Music Group

Jimmie Allen‘s new album is chock-full of superstar collaborators.

Next month, Jimmie will drop his highly anticipated third album, Tulip Drive, and on Monday, he unveiled the track list’s 17 songs, most of which were co-written by the hitmaker. Among the titles are album opener “be alright,” current single “down home” and “habits & hearts.”

There are several eye-catching guest stars on the track list, including Jennifer Lopez, who appears on the instant gratification track “on my way” that drops on Friday. Former The Voice coach CeeLo Green and T-Pain share “pesos” with the country star, while former nurse-turned-singer Katie Ohh is featured on “broken hearted.”

“This is the first [album] where I chose to write songs about my own personal experiences, thoughts and hopes,” Jimmie said in a statement.

Tulip Drive is named after the street his grandmother grew up on in his native Delaware. It arrives on June 24.

