Jimmie Allen delivers passionate ‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance in honor of his children

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jimmie Allen came out on top on Dancing with the Stars Monday night, earning his highest score of the season.

Embracing the theme of Horror Night, Jimmie and his pro partner, Emma Slater, performed a contemporary routine set to the tune of “Say Something.” In honor of the horror film A Quiet Place, which inspired their dance, Jimmie and Emma incorporated American Sign Language into the performance, which is how the characters communicate in the film. The passionate performance had the country star in tears at the end.

Before the performance, Jimmie shared that he was dancing for his children: seven-year-old Aadyn, one-year-old Naomi and one-week-old Zara. “I would sacrifice anything for my kids, my career, my wife, anything,” he professed.

Jimmie and Emma ended up with a score of 38 out of 40, their highest marks yet and landing them in 2nd place.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

