Jimmie Allen & family head to Delaware for Christmas festivities

The holiday season is in full swing for Jimmie Allen and his family.

To get in the Christmas spirit, Jimmie and his wife Alexis took two of their three children, one-year-old daughter Naomi and 7-year-old Aadyn, whom Jimmie had from a previous relationship, to Schellville Christmas Village in their native Delaware.

The singer turned to Instagram to share a photo of the family roller skating with a luminous Christmas tree in the background.

“Christmas things back home in Delaware are always special. We love bringing our kids back to where we grew up. No matter where I go, Delaware will always be HOME,” Jimmie writes, alongside holiday-themed emojis.

The country hitmaker also posted a photo of him and his son with beaming smiles as they pose in front of an oceanfront Christmas tree at Lighthouse Dewey Beach. “My Ace,” he captions the sweet picture.

Both Jimmie and Alexis are from Milton, Delaware, but didn’t meet until adulthood when they were introduced by Jimmie’s cousin’s wife. They recently welcomed their second daughter, Zara, in October.

The country star is set to perform “White Christmas” on Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Day Parade, airing December 25 at 10 a.m. ET on ABC.

