Jimmie Allen joins Elton John on new album

Jimmie Allen is joining Elton John on a song, “Beauty in the Bones,” on John’s upcoming The Lockdown Sessions, out on October 22. The 16-track project includes collaborations from artists of all genres, including Brandi Carlile, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Charlie Puth and more.

Allen is thrilled to join his musical hero on the new record. “I have been a [Elton John] fan for as long as I can remember. One of my ultimate dreams was to work with him.. IT HAPPENED!” Allen wrote on Instagram.

All of the songs were recorded during the pandemic.

“Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens,” John said in a statement. “But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory.

Although he had never written via Zoom before, John did say it was reminiscent of his early years as a studio musician.

“At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician,” he explained. “Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

