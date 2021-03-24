Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell sign on for virtual Music Lives festival

ABC

Several country artists are lending their voices to the second annual Music Lives virtual festival.

Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell and Jake Owen are among the more than 100 artists taking part in the three-day online music festival presented by LiveXLive in benefit of MusiCares March 26-28. Trace Adkins and Zac Brown Band are also performing alongside multi-genre acts John Mayer, Wiz Khalifa,Nelly, Nashville star Lennon Stella, Chris Bandi and many more.

Artists will appear from locations across the world including music venues, studios and their own homes. In honor of Women’s History Month, LiveXLive has also partnered with the Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville to spotlight up-and-coming female artists, including Grammy winning songwriter Emily Weisband, who’s co-written songs cut by Keith Urban, Hillary Scott and Thomas Rhett.

The Music Lives festival begins streaming on LiveXLive Friday at 6 p.m. ET and continues through Sunday.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.