Jimmie Allen reflects on “magical” touring experience

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jimmie Allen experienced a full-circle moment during a recent tour stop.

Jimmie brought his headlining Down Home Tour to Universal Studios Florida, and it conjured up a special memory. In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer shares that in 2013, he attended a Matchbox Twenty show as a fan at that very same venue, five years before he signed his record deal in Nashville. Sitting in the audience, he experienced a strange phenomenon he remembers to this day.

“There was something special about that night. I was in audience but moments through the show it felt like I was on stage looking into the face of the crowd through the eyes of matchbox20,” the country singer details. “9 years later my band and I are standing on the same stage hoping to bring joy to the crowd at @universalorlando the same way MB20 did for me and the fellow fans that night in 2013.”

Jimmie accompanied the post with a video of him performing his breakthrough hit, “Best Shot,” saying the concert was “beyond magical.”

The singer continues on the Down Home Tour through May 13 where it wraps in Norfolk, VA.

