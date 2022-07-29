Jimmie Allen Reminds Fans To “Check In” On Friends

Jimmie Allen, a mental health advocate, took to social to share the importance of stepping away and personally “check in” on your friends.

Check in on your friends. Social media is not a way to find out how people are doing. People are really struggling, it has just gotten easier to hide it. 🤙🏽🙏🏽 — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) July 27, 2022

This isn’t the first mental health awareness post either, Jimmie also shared an encouraging one the day prior.

life is not always glamorous…..It’s exhausting, terrifying and unpredictable but if you push past the pain you’ll find miles and miles of Beauty. ♠️ — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) July 25, 2022

The “Down Home” singer has also made it a priority to not to let the harsh side effects of social media or internet trolls get under his skin.