Moriah

By Moriah Daniels |

Jimmie Allen Reminds Fans To “Check In” On Friends

rrujimmie

Jimmie Allen, a mental health advocate, took to social to share the importance of stepping away and personally “check in” on your friends.

This isn’t the first mental health awareness post either, Jimmie also shared an encouraging one the day prior.

The “Down Home” singer has also made it a priority to not to let the harsh side effects of social media or internet trolls get under his skin.