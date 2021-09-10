Jimmie Allen reveals elaborate disguise for Dancing with the Stars rehearsals

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Jimmie Allen was well into Dancing with the Stars rehearsals before the cast was revealed. In a new post on social media, he shows off the elaborate disguise they used to hide his face prior to the cast announcment, leading some to believe he was a professional athlete instead of a singer.

“Back when people thought I was a football player walking into rehearsal. Haha Before the cast reveal of [Dancing with the Stars] we had to wear these face shields. I about tripped and fell like 8 times.”

Jimmie has already reached out for advice to several of his famous friends who have competed on DWTS.

“I talked to Chuck Wicks, he did it,” Jimmie shared on Good Morning America. “Lauren Alaina. I actually talked to AJ [McLean]. Rashad Jennings, Bobby Bones. I know Nelly did it last season. They said it’s gonna be difficult, but it’s fun, and they’re not lying. These rehearsals … I never ballroom danced a day in my life. It’s rough.”

Jimmie joins an all-star cast that includes JoJo Siwa, Christine Chiu, Sunisa Lee, Brian Austin Green, Amanda Kloots, Martin Kove, Olivia Jade and more.

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Monday, September 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

