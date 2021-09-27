Jimmie Allen sees “room to grow” heading into the first elimination on ‘Dancing with the Stars’: “I love fives!”

ABC/Maarten de Boer

Jimmie Allen may be going into Dancing with the Star‘s first elimination tonight with the third-lowest score of the contenders, but he’s not letting that get him down.

In fact, he has a pretty positive view of how he and partner Emma Slater did doing the Tango.

“I’ve never danced before,” he explains, “so one, I’m just trying to remember myself that this whole, you know, Dancing with the Stars thing is like professional dancers paired up with celebrities that can’t dance, being judged by people that judge professional dancers.”

“So what I loved is, though,” he tells ABC Audio, “I love that they didn’t grade me like Jimmie Allen, the country singer. They graded me like a dancer, which was cool.”

After his first dance of the season, Jimmie sees nowhere to go but up.

“It showed the weaknesses, showed things I need to work on. It was fun and what I love about getting fives — after [judge] Len [Goodman] gave me a five, I was like, ‘I love fives!'” Jimmie laughs.

“But it’s room to grow… ” he reflects. “I figure the first week [if] you come out getting eights and tens and all that stuff, you know, you got a lot to live up to the next week. I got room to grow! That’s how I look at it.”

See how Jimmie fares tonight doing the Rumba to his hit, “Make Me Want To,” starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.