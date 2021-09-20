Jimmie Allen teases he’s “in trouble” on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC/Maarten de Boer

Jimmie Allen‘s got so much swagger, Twitter though he was an NFL player when he had to hide his identity before it was revealed he’s competing on Dancing With the Stars.

But the real Jimmie won’t front when it comes to how much experience he has.

“When it comes to ballroom dancing, none!” he laughs. “I have no idea what I’m doing.”

“But I did musical theater,” he suggests, “but it’s a completely different style, you know. I realized that the first day of rehearsals. I was like, ‘Goodness! What am I doing out here?'”

The “Freedom Was a Highway” hitmaker is careful to be modest. But he knows where his strengths are.

“The advantages? I don’t think I have any,” he tells ABC Audio, “You know, I don’t think I have any advantage. I think if I can get more camera time talking and just hanging out than dancing, and let people judge me off of that, we’re good. We’re gonna take that mirrorball home.”

“But since they judge me on, you know, being on the show with dancing and stuff, I’m in trouble,” he teases.

Tune in to see what Jimmie can do, tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.