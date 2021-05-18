Jimmie Allen to sing national anthem at Indy 500

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jimmie Allen has landed the coveted job of performing the national anthem ahead of the 2021 Indianapolis 500 this Memorial Day weekend.

The “Best Shot” singer will take the stage at the 105th annual race at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and sing “The Star Spangled Banner” in honor of veterans and frontline heroes. The race airs on May 30 on NBC at 11 a.m. ET.

Jimmie follows in the footsteps of Darius Rucker, who performed the national anthem at the Indy 500 in 2016.

Meanwhile, the ACM New Male Artist of the Year recently announced that he’s hosting his own festival, Bettie James Fest, on August 7 in his hometown of Milton, Delaware. The festival is named after his 2020 EP, which itself was named in honor of grandmother, Bettie, and father, James.

Tickets for the fest go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

