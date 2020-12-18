Jimmie Allen transforms his 'Bettie James' EP into a mini-movie with his new 'Bettie James Picture'

ABC/Image Group LA

Earlier in 2020, Jimmie Allen released his landmark Bettie James EP. The star-studded project saw him collaborating with country legends like Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley, newcomers like Mickey Guyton, and out-of-genre greats like Nelly, Rita Wilson and Noah Cyrus.

Now, Jimmie’s taking Bettie James one step further. The singer unveiled a half-hour-long mini-movie called Bettie James Picture this week, which was written by the singer himself and directed by Sam Aldrich.

Jimmie also stars in the musical film, following a working-class citizen as he goes through a typical day of work, relaxation and more. In one emotional moment, Jimmie visits a veterans’ cemetery as his song “Why Things Happen,” a collaboration with Charley Pride and Darius Rucker, plays. He kneels beside a stone reading “James E. Allen,” which is the name of the singer’s dad and one half of the EP’s namesake.



The other half, “Bettie,” comes from Jimmie’s beloved grandmother, Bettie Snead.



The Bettie James EP first came out back in July. It follows two successful singles, “Best Shot” and “Make We Want To,” which both peaked at the top of the country charts.





By Carena Liptak

