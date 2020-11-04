Jimmie Allen unites with MoonTaxi for "Hometown Heroes"

BMG

Jimmie Allen is calling on “Hometown Heroes” in a new collaboration with MoonTaxi.

The country star joined forces with the Nashville-based indie rock band for a new rendition of their song, which was released earlier this year in dedication to front-line workers.

Jimmie’s dreamy vocals open the track, uniting with the band on the chorus that transports them back to their roots where “we used to say one for all and all for one,” they chant in unison.

The “Best Shot” singer also takes lead on the second verse, speaking to the quick passage of time and finding love for one another even when our hearts are heavy.

“We were hometown heroes, high enough for everyone,” Jimmie echoes in response to Trevor Terndrup, singing “we go way back, where we started from,” leading into an anthemic final chorus.

“I’ve been a fan of Moon Taxi for some time now. To record a song with them was something I’ve wanted to do since I first heard those guys. I’ve been looking forward to sharing this with the world,” Jimmie says.

Following its March release, the original version of “Hometown Heroes” reached number 23 on the Billboard Adult Alternative Songs chart.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.