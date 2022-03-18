Jimmie Allen went “Down Home” to Delaware for his newest music video, in tribute to his late father

ABC

The music video for Jimmie Allen’s latest single, “Down Home,” will premiere this evening, and ahead of its release, the singer is sharing a few details about how he chose the treatment.

Like the song itself, the video is a tribute to Jimmie’s father, who died in 2019. Jimmie and his dad, who was known as “Big Jim,” bonded over baseball, fishing and many more father-son pastimes, which the singer revisits in the music video scenes.

Filming took place in Jimmie’s hometown of Milton, Delaware as well as the neighboring town of Lewes, hitting some of the family’s favorite spots, including the singer’s childhood home and his dad’s favorite restaurant. Jimmie co-directed the video with Chris Beyrooty.

“Being able to shoot the video in the same place that I created so many memories with my father was super special,” Jimmie says. “It felt like my father was with me every step of the way.”

Family ties have been a big part of “Down Home” from the get-go. Jimmie debuted his new single onstage at the ACM Awards earlier this month, where he dedicated it to his dad’s memory. To top it off, the awards show took place on his mom’s birthday, and she was in the audience to watch Jimmie take the stage.

The “Down Home” music video will premiere today at 5 p.m. ET; you can tune in on YouTube.

