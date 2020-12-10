Jimmie Allen will be the CMA Foundation’s next ambassador to promote music education

ABC/Image Group LA

Jimmie Allen has signed on to be the next ambassador for the Country Music Association’s Unified Voices for Music Education initiative.



Throughout the month of December, the “Best Shot” star will work with music educators in a variety of ways, using his background as a country star to help further and promote the mission of music education everywhere.

“Music played a huge role in my life growing up and I can’t imagine my childhood without it,” Jimmie explains. “I have learned so many life skills through music. I’m looking forward to getting involved with the CMA Foundation’s Unified Voices for Music Education program and sharing the impact that music has had on my life with students across the country.”

The program is a relatively new initiative, and Jimmie’s following in the footsteps of its flagship artist ambassador, Ashley McBryde, who partnered with the CMA Foundation last month.



During her time with the program, Ashley put together a band lesson on building the musical note major scale, to be used by students and teachers alike. That lesson, as well as other educational videos, are available to watch on the initiative’s YouTube channel.



