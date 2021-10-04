Jimmie Allen’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ plea: “I need country music to hold me down!”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Things are about to get “Outrageous” for Jimmie Allen tonight on Dancing with the Stars.

That’s the song he and partner Emma Slater will be doing the Salsa to during the show’s Britney Night, in a tip of the hat to pop star Britney Spears.

And if the typically jacked Jimmie is looking a little thinner to you — well, he admits that’s because he’s working so hard.

“My partner Emma’s been kicking my butt, bro!” he tells ABC Audio. “I’ve trimmed down, I went from 221 to 214.”

“I’m trying to get back, I’m trying to get back to like 250!” he jokes.

Meanwhile, the “Freedom Was a Highway” hitmaker’s still balancing family life and touring with Brad Paisley.

“It’s tough! I tell you, that man,” he admits. “You know, trying to do this show while touring, you know, and trying to be a husband and a father at the same time. It’s pretty intense, but I love it.”

Jimmie survived the first elimination, while improving on his standing from the previous week. So if he can just hold on, he promises there’s plenty ahead worth watching.

“If I don’t get voted off the show, which I hope not, so I need country music to hold me down!” he proclaims. “I think we got, you know, Disney week, you know, one week, of course, they always do that, and they have some sort of celebrity week.”

“So I’m looking forward just, you know, every week getting better and, you know, learning new stuff, trying new stuff,” he says.

Tune in to see how Jimmie fares tonight, as the new episode of Dancing with the Stars starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

