Jimmie Allen’s daughter released from hospital after health scare

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Jimmie Allen‘s youngest daughter, Zara, is back home recovering after a serious health scare.

Last week, Jimmie and his wife Alexis shared on social media that one-month-old Zara had to be rushed to the hospital after she contracted respiratory syncytial virus and stopped breathing. The couple initially brought her to a hospital in Tennessee where they say they were told to return home, but soon after, Zara stopped breathing and lost color and they rushed her to another hospital.

Over the weekend, Alexis shared that they were traveling on a tour bus from Nashville to Delaware to be closer to her husband when Zara had a 10-minute coughing fit and after all remedies to stop the coughing failed, the baby was unresponsive.

“My baby was so so tired her muscles had given up on her,” Alexis describes.

Zara was brought to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health & AI DuPont Children’s Hospital in an ambulance where they administered oxygen and she regained her color.

“To the 3 EMT’s who saved my daughter’s life. I never got your names but I am so unbelievably thankful for you. To the nurses, respiratory therapist and doctors at U of M Shore Medical & AI DuPont – thank you for continuing to find answers and providing amazing care to my baby,” she praises alongside a gallery of photos that show Zara hooked up to tubing while she rests on Jimmie’s chest and another that shows him passed out in a chair beside his daughter.

“﻿Jimmie thank you for showing up & being here for your children, ALWAYS. I truly don’t know how you do it but you always find a way!” she adds.

On Sunday, Alexis shared on her Instagram Stories that Zara had been discharged from the hospital and the family was going home.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.