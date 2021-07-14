Jimmie Allen’s son is excited to be a big brother again, but thinks “there’s too many girls”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis, announced this spring that they’re expecting their second baby girl. And while the couple are eagerly awaiting the new addition, the singer’s 7-year-old son, Aadyn, initially had his doubts about adding a second little sister to the mix.

“He’s excited to be a big brother. But he told me if we don’t get another brother, he’s going to be upset,” Jimmie explained to People. “He said, ‘Dad, there’s too many girls.’ He said, ‘There’s Mommy. There’s Alexis. There’s [sister] Naomi and now this new girl.’”

But Jimmie grew up with lots of women in his family, so he could explain to his son that there are advantages to being one of the only boys in the house.

“I said, ‘You don’t got to share your boy stuff. You’re the only one to be able to wear your size sneakers,’” he recounts. “I’m used to it. So I gave him a little insight on how to handle it.”

With several years of dad wisdom under his belt, Jimmie released his first children’s book, My Voice Is a Trumpet, earlier this week. He tells people that he considers himself a “pretty chill” father, explaining that “sometimes it’s okay to let them make a mistake.”

The singer adds, “There are plenty of times when I step in as a father and say, ‘All right, let’s try this, let’s try that,’ [when I] see them struggling. But for the most part, I teach my life lessons to them and watch them become their own people.”

My Voice Is a Trumpet is available for purchase now.

