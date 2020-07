NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, unfortunately he had to miss the Brickyard 400 over the weekend.

A quick update pic.twitter.com/qBFMztE8F3 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) July 4, 2020

Jimmie will not be able to race until future results show he’s clear… those tests will be given after a 14 day quarantine. His wife has also tested positive for the virus.