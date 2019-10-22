Jimmy Carter Falls Again, Fractures Pelvis

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who is 95, has been hospitalized after another fall at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter apparently suffered “a minor pelvic fracture” yesterday, but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home.

Carter recently fell at his home earlier this month, leaving the 95-year-old with 14 stitches and a black eye. Despite that, he still showed up to help build a home with Habitat for Humanity the next day in Nashville, Tennessee. He used a cane when he rallied volunteers that morning.

