Jimmy Carter released from hospital after brain surgery

Officials confirm that former President Jimmy Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Wednesday following a to relieve pressure on his brain.

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER DISCHARGED FROM EMORY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL pic.twitter.com/bjkRcNI2j1 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 27, 2019

Carter was admitted to the Georgia hospital on Nov 11. to undergo surgery to relieve pressure to his brain caused by bleeding from his recent falls.

He was hospitalized twice last month for two falls in his home in Plains, Georgia.

The former president received 14 stitches above his brow after his first fall when he hit his forehead “on a sharp edge.”

He later received treatment for a minor pelvic fracture after his second fall.

The 95-year-old spent more than two weeks at the hospital recovering from brain surgery before he was discharged on Wednesday.

Carter is the oldest living president in U.S. history.

